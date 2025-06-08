NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 80,966 Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 106,534.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,966 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 292.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

Shares of AMBP opened at $3.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.83, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.53. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.26.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 1,760.00%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.