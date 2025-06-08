NBC Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 116,300.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of PRU opened at $105.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Prudential Financial’s revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 85.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 52,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,009.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 139,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,429.24. This represents a 60.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $635,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,869,090.56. This represents a 18.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.15.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

