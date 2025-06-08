NBC Securities Inc. Raises Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 165,300.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Installed Building Products by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 819.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of IBP stock opened at $165.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.10 and a 200 day moving average of $179.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.73. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.83 and a twelve month high of $281.04.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $684.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.34 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 43.56%. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 16.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBP. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.45.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

