NBC Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 146,900.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Cabot alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBT. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at $6,228,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 10,593 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Stock Up 0.1%

Cabot stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $71.64 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Cabot Increases Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Cabot’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cabot from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cabot from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBT

Cabot Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.