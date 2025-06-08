NBC Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 121,500.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOO. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $72.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $608.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.38. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $76.19.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

