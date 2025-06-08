NBC Securities Inc. Takes $228,000 Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,444,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,295,000 after purchasing an additional 979,313 shares during the period. SurgoCap Partners LP boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP now owns 1,442,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,734,000 after purchasing an additional 779,357 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,505,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 428.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 592,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,714,000 after buying an additional 479,985 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 19,404.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 479,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after acquiring an additional 476,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 0.7%

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $248.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.80. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $95.17 and a 52-week high of $252.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 11.33%.

Carpenter Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRS. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Carpenter Technology from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Insider Transactions at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director I Martin Inglis sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $678,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,647.12. This represents a 33.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

