NBC Securities Inc. Takes Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $3,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 736,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,641,000 after acquiring an additional 79,629 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 734,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,919,000 after acquiring an additional 60,109 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $48.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.91. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $83.62.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $316.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

TECH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

