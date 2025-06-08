NBC Securities Inc. Takes Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 243,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,856 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $51.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.89.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

