ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Holdings Raised by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $81.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.48 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.49 and a 200-day moving average of $95.25.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.69.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

