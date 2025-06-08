PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Position Increased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,094,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 631,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,675,000 after buying an additional 86,215 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,042,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,468,000 after buying an additional 179,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $118.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.03.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.78 per share, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,486.70. This trade represents a 62.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Melius Research set a $120.00 target price on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Melius raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.14.

Get Our Latest Report on PCAR

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.