Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 205 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Crown by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Crown from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Crown from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Crown from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Crown from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.45.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $679,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,096,358. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $211,743.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $447,345. This represents a 32.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCK opened at $99.99 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.84 and a 52-week high of $100.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.49 and its 200-day moving average is $89.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

