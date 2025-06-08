Parallel Advisors LLC Has $70,000 Stock Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 71.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,706 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 1,540.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 128,337 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,960,000 after buying an additional 120,514 shares during the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,599,913 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after buying an additional 171,136 shares during the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HMY. Hsbc Global Res raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $14.58 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Featured Articles

