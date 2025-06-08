PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Buys Shares of 158,000 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 158,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $21,218,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.6% of PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $141.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.45 and a 200 day moving average of $126.24. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

