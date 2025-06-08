Promising Cannabis Stocks To Follow Today – June 5th

Get alerts:

Indivior, Tilray, Canopy Growth, Turning Point Brands, and Incannex Healthcare are the five Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the cultivation, production, distribution or support services of cannabis and hemp-based products. They can include growers, dispensaries, biotech firms developing cannabis-derived medicines and ancillary businesses such as equipment suppliers or technology providers. Because the industry is shaped by evolving regulations and market dynamics, cannabis stocks often exhibit higher volatility than more established sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Shares of INDV stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,790. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 0.98. Indivior has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INDV

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Shares of TLRY stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,199,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,810,434. The company has a market cap of $405.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. Tilray has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $2.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TLRY

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Shares of CGC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.40. 2,715,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,818,556. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $256.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.79. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CGC

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Turning Point Brands stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.21. The company had a trading volume of 35,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,307. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.59 and its 200-day moving average is $62.69. Turning Point Brands has a 12-month low of $30.61 and a 12-month high of $81.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TPB

Incannex Healthcare (IXHL)

Incannex Healthcare Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.

Shares of IXHL traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 13,099,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,981,316. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Incannex Healthcare has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IXHL

See Also