Promising Digital Media Stocks To Consider – June 5th

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Rocket Companies, Digital Realty Trust, Sunrun, Magnite, and DoubleVerify are the seven Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that create, distribute, or monetize content and advertising through digital channels such as streaming platforms, social networks, websites, and mobile apps. These companies generate revenue from subscription fees, digital advertising, licensing rights, and in-app purchases. Investors in digital media stocks seek exposure to the growing demand for online content and the digital transformation of traditional media businesses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.08. 8,483,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,968,812. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The company has a market capitalization of $286.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Adobe stock traded up $7.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $421.30. 846,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,641,316. Adobe has a 52-week low of $332.01 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The company has a market capitalization of $179.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

RKT stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.47. 12,947,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,845,805. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 15.47, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of -84.72 and a beta of 2.33. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $21.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKT

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

DLR stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.45. 347,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,908. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a PE ratio of 109.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $198.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

RUN stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.43. 5,161,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,878,166. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RUN

Magnite (MGNI)

Magnite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,070. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.58, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGNI

DoubleVerify (DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

DV stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.08. 868,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,122. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DV

Read More