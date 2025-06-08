Promising Virtual Reality Stocks To Consider – June 6th

Get alerts:

Meta Platforms, Unity Software, and Best Buy are the three Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the development, manufacturing or distribution of virtual reality hardware, software and content. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the growth potential of immersive technologies used in gaming, training, simulation and other applications. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

META stock traded up $13.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $698.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,036,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,477,803. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $585.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $613.90. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $442.65 and a 52-week high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Shares of NYSE:U traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,412,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,385,082. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 2.29. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

NYSE BBY traded up $2.69 on Friday, hitting $73.15. 1,734,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,314,097. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.34. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $103.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25.

