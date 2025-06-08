PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PVH. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.53.

PVH Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $65.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH has a 12-month low of $59.28 and a 12-month high of $120.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.46.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PVH will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.42%.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of PVH by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 353,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,873,000 after buying an additional 30,077 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc raised its position in shares of PVH by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 10,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

