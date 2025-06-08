Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 93.7% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 122 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 347 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

RL opened at $274.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $155.96 and a one year high of $289.33.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 31.44%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $260.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.88.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

