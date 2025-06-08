Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Stake Boosted by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 117,950.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Regal Rexnord from $183.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 10,593 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $1,486,515.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,691,624.82. The trade was a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of RRX opened at $140.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.26. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $185.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.16 and its 200-day moving average is $137.74.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

About Regal Rexnord

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.