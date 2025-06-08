RFG Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,536,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,135,707,000 after acquiring an additional 44,782 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,371,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,691 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,557,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,994,000 after acquiring an additional 47,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,668,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,614,000 after acquiring an additional 484,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. BNP Paribas lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho set a $53.00 target price on Enphase Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 1.69. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $141.63.

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $83,519.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,139.68. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,598,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,099,559.60. This represents a 0.25% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

