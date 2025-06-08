RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Clorox by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX opened at $127.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $126.99 and a 52-week high of $171.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.80.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.23.

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 4,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,280. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

