RFG Advisory LLC Invests $305,000 in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $269,320,000. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $62,387,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,886,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,032 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 3,843.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,769,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 366.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,936,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on U. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Unity Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Unity Software Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.41. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $30.88.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.19. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $6,597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,398,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,287,072.94. This represents a 9.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $29,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 481,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,879,979.46. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,286,987 shares of company stock valued at $30,302,451. Corporate insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.