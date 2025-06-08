RFG Advisory LLC Sells 499 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 146,250.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 461,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,317,000 after purchasing an additional 33,489 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AEE. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $96.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.39 and a 1 year high of $104.10.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.97%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

