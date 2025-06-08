Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 18,218 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,218 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Generac worth $15,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Generac alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Generac by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $127.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.66. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $99.50 and a one year high of $195.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $942.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

GNRC has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.37.

Get Our Latest Report on Generac

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.