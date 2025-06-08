Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 22,875 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,468 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,875 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Wynn Resorts worth $15,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9,135.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266,449 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $22,248,000 after acquiring an additional 263,564 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $948,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $1,361,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $208,375.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $282,439.92. This represents a 42.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta bought 11,475 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.93 per share, for a total transaction of $974,571.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,118,000. The trade was a 0.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 416,500 shares of company stock valued at $29,254,547 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.18.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.00 and a 200-day moving average of $85.75. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $107.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 71.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

