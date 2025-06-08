Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 70,073 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,073 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.24% of Celanese worth $15,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.18 per share, with a total value of $77,174.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,468 shares in the company, valued at $807,120.24. This represents a 10.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $55.40 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $150.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.97.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. Celanese had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Celanese’s payout ratio is -0.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Celanese from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho set a $45.00 target price on Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

