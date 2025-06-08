Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NewMarket were worth $15,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in NewMarket by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in NewMarket by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in NewMarket by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NewMarket

In related news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.43, for a total value of $199,795.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $229,989.94. This represents a 46.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NewMarket Price Performance

Shares of NEU opened at $644.93 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $480.00 and a twelve month high of $653.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $604.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $555.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $13.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $700.95 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 35.48%.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.89%.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

