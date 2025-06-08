Rhumbline Advisers Buys 33,074 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,074 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Albemarle worth $17,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in Albemarle by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $109.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Albemarle to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.62.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $59.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.61. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.43 and a fifty-two week high of $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently -14.57%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Stories

