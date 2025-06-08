Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ESAB were worth $17,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESAB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ESAB during the fourth quarter worth about $81,199,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the fourth quarter worth about $52,281,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ESAB by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 839,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,712,000 after buying an additional 428,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ESAB by 21.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,001,000 after buying an additional 337,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ESAB by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,097,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,589,000 after buying an additional 318,018 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $185,839.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,807.35. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESAB. Robert W. Baird set a $143.00 price objective on ESAB in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on ESAB from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ESAB from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ESAB from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ESAB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.22.

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $126.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.20. ESAB Co. has a 12-month low of $88.54 and a 12-month high of $135.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.31.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $678.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.66 million. ESAB had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.43%. ESAB’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

