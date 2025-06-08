Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Post were worth $15,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Post alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Post by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 131,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after buying an additional 28,982 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. EULAV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Post by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after buying an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POST. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Post from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Post from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Post from $133.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.83.

Post Price Performance

Post stock opened at $109.45 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.70 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.23. Post had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Company Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.