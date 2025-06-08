Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 557,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,484 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $15,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 463.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.80. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 145.65%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

