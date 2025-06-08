Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,799 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $15,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1,497.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 10.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.38.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 46.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 6,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $210,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 949,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,341,909.52. This trade represents a 0.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $258,266 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

