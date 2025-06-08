Rhumbline Advisers Has $15.93 Million Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,902 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of Portland General Electric worth $15,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,538.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 352.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $79,371.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,430.92. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of POR stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average of $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $49.85.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.02 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.94%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

