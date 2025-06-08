Rhumbline Advisers Has $17.24 Million Stock Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,223 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of FTAI Aviation worth $17,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 61,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,863,000 after buying an additional 8,023 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 463,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,750,000 after buying an additional 236,556 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $174,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $129.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1,291.57 and a beta of 1.66. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $75.06 and a 52 week high of $181.64.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.08). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 206.25% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. FTAI Aviation’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 571.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FTAI Aviation from $168.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on FTAI Aviation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stacy Kuperus bought 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.90 per share, with a total value of $100,982.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,423 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,496.70. This represents a 1.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Moreno bought 6,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.85 per share, for a total transaction of $624,113.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,969,441.55. This represents a 2.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,715 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

