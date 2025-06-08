Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 26,174 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,174 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $16,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,885,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,743,000 after buying an additional 168,885 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 38,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 60,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $96.50 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $80.65 and a 12 month high of $118.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.75 and a 200-day moving average of $102.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.55 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 126.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

