Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 454 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Valmont Industries worth $15,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,990,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 502,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,007,000 after buying an additional 94,884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,389,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 397,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,908,000 after buying an additional 16,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 289,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,910,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $343.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. DA Davidson cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $325.53 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.07 and a 52-week high of $379.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $299.84 and a 200-day moving average of $317.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $969.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

