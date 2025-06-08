Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 186,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $15,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOUR. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.35.

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,622 shares in the company, valued at $15,094,317.56. This represents a 5.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FOUR opened at $94.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.27. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.45 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $368.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.09 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

