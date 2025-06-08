Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,105 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ryder System were worth $16,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth about $314,075,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,905,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,853,000 after acquiring an additional 45,393 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 856,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,529 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 843,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 805,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,362,000 after buying an additional 24,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $179,464.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,746,612.76. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $2,880,382.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,521.52. This represents a 31.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE R opened at $150.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.38. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $116.58 and a one year high of $171.78.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

