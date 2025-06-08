Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,829 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of Hancock Whitney worth $15,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 554.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. Stephens reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.37 and its 200 day moving average is $55.14. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $62.40.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $367.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.12 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 22.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $40,299.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,983.71. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

