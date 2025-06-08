Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rubrik

Rubrik Trading Down 0.5%

RBRK opened at $98.03 on Friday. Rubrik has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.41.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $278.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.58) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rubrik will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rubrik

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $199,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153 shares in the company, valued at $15,296.94. The trade was a 92.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 87,971 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $6,161,488.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 413,458 shares in the company, valued at $28,958,598.32. The trade was a 17.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 632,609 shares of company stock valued at $47,450,968 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi raised its position in shares of Rubrik by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 37,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rubrik by 31.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Rubrik by 209.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Rubrik in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Rubrik by 8,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.