Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Should You Sell?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.27 and last traded at $9.26. 207,339 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,347,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAND shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James set a $9.75 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 183.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.61 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 8.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Featured Stories

