Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 562,500.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 758.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 301,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 266,200 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 292.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,532,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,247 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 363.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 421,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 330,686 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $28.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

