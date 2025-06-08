SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Position Increased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 168.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,309,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,051,000. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,090,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,376,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,997,000 after purchasing an additional 73,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,615,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of XBI stock opened at $84.26 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $66.66 and a 12 month high of $105.47. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.66.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

