Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLUE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GLUE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monte Rosa Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In related news, Director Chandra P. Leo purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,400. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GLUE opened at $5.01 on Friday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $308.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $84.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

