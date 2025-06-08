Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 105,000.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,153 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Strategic Education by 394.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Strategic Education by 809.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Strategic Education by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Strategic Education by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

In related news, General Counsel Lizette Benedi Herraiz sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $119,368.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 61,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,672.36. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $119,923.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,984.23. This represents a 11.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $89.41 on Friday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.28 and a 52-week high of $121.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $303.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

