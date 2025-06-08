T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,704,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,284,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 6,052,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $684,474,000 after buying an additional 425,142 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,717,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,064,000 after buying an additional 397,278 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,762,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,367,000 after buying an additional 387,604 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $94.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.39. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $93,876.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,994.78. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $362,119.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,157.24. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

