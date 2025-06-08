Top Bank Stocks To Follow Now – June 5th

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo & Company, Bank of America, and SoFi Technologies are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of ownership in publicly traded banking institutions. By buying these equities, investors gain a claim on a bank’s assets, earnings and any dividends it distributes. Because banks earn revenue largely from interest rate spreads and fees, their stock prices tend to reflect changes in interest rates, loan performance and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $532.55. 22,443,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,856,828. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The company has a market capitalization of $342.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $263.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,582,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,522,200. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.59. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.88 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $731.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,215,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,446,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $242.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.94.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $44.56. 11,044,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,652,035. The company has a market capitalization of $335.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average of $43.52.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.27. 34,074,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,693,215. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

