Top Fitness Stocks To Consider – June 6th

Apple, Lululemon Athletica, PDD, Winmark, and Celsius are the five Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of companies operating in the health and exercise industry, including gym chains, fitness-equipment manufacturers, activewear brands, and wearable‐technology producers. Investors buy them to gain exposure to the growing consumer focus on wellness and physical activity. Like other sector equities, their performance can hinge on trends in consumer spending, competition, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.21. The stock had a trading volume of 36,716,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,080,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.35. Apple has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $65.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.61. The company had a trading volume of 15,378,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,057. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $423.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.13.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of PDD stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $100.61. 4,851,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,066,177. PDD has a 12-month low of $87.11 and a 12-month high of $155.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $140.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57.

Winmark (WINA)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

NASDAQ:WINA traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $432.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,985. The business’s 50-day moving average is $374.97 and its 200-day moving average is $374.20. Winmark has a one year low of $295.79 and a one year high of $436.54. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

CELH traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,598,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,068,105. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.22, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65. Celsius has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $75.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.75.

