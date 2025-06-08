Top Robotics Stocks To Consider – June 6th

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Teradyne, and Serve Robotics are the three Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are equity shares of companies that design, manufacture or deploy robotic systems and related automation technologies. By investing in these stocks, shareholders gain exposure to growth in sectors such as industrial automation, service robots and robotic process automation, with performance driven by technological innovation, adoption rates and broader economic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.17 on Friday, reaching $142.16. The stock had a trading volume of 115,782,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,527,157. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $3.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Shares of TER traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.33. 1,539,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,505. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.72. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $163.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Serve Robotics (SERV)

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023.

SERV stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,252,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,992,446. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08. Serve Robotics has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $738.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18.

