TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Holdings Reduced by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTE. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTE. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Dbs Bank raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.
TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.1%
TotalEnergies stock opened at $59.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.73. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $71.03.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $47.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
